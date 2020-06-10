STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Good Samaritans save woman abandoned by kin at graveyard

Claims of the people suggested that she was brought to the graveyard in a van by her relatives, who abandoned her there.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

The woman was brought in a van and abandoned at Sundakkamuthur graveyard near Coimbatore on Monday morning | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: By the time the volunteers reached the Sundakkamuthur graveyard on Tuesday to rescue an abandoned woman, she had spent three days there. Three days of neglect and despondency had taken their toll. The woman was neither coherent nor active.

The woman, later identified as Vijaya (55), has been admitted to a night shelter run by the city Corporation. She has been quarantined, and further steps would depend upon the outcome of coronavirus tests. Vijaya spent three days at the graveyard, surviving off the largesse of the locals, who were wary of getting too close to her. Claims of the people suggested that she was brought to the graveyard in a van by her relatives, who abandoned her there. Officials were trying to trace her relatives and ascertain the cause.

A volunteer associated with the rescue, Ragavendran, told TNIE that he learnt about the issue from a friend. “After confirming the incident, I alerted Namma Covai Forum, a WhatsApp group,” he said.  

After Namma Covai Forum took up the issue, TMMK’s medical wing too got involved. They rescued the woman and admitted her to a night shelter at RS Puram.  District secretary of TMMK medical wing H Mohammad Ashiq said that they found the woman in a pitiable condition.

“She was taken to the ESI hospital in an ambulance for coronavirus infection test. She has been quarantined at the shelter,” he added. President of Malarumvizhigal (NGO) K Gangadharan said her health is being monitored. Malarumvizhigal manages the night shelter, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
abandoned woman rescue Namma Covai Forum
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp