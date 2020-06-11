STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown-stricken tailors, barbers and washermen in Andhra get Rs 10,000 from state government

He added that eligible candidates who are not on the beneficiary lists of any welfare scheme can apply for the benefit at the village or ward secretariat.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Barber, haircut

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Launching the Jagananna Chedhodu scheme to provide financial aid to tailors, barbers and washermen, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said his government has distributed Rs 42,465 crore to about 3.58 crore beneficiaries within a year. “Perhaps such a huge amount was never transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts in this state,” he said.

He added that eligible candidates who are not on the beneficiary lists of any welfare scheme can apply for the benefit at the village or ward secretariat. “The scheme will be extended to them within a week. This government looks at ways to give assistance to people, not how to curtail it,” he asserted. Under Jagananna Chedodu, Rs 10,000 was given to 2.47 lakh people. In all, Rs 247 crore was transferred to their bank accounts under the unencumbered mode, so bankers cannot use the money to cover loan-repayment dues, if any.

“We saw how these sections suffered during the lockdown, and launched this scheme to come to their rescue,” he said. “When schools reopen on August 3, we are giving Vidya Deevena kits, which include three pairs of uniform, shoes, socks, books and bags. We are providing cloth for three pairs of uniform. There are about 40 lakh students, and tailors will get good work,” he added. During my 3,468 km padayatra I saw the plight of various sections of people, and as promised, to provide financial aid to Backward Classes, we drafted the manifesto to benefit all people.

‘Will pay no heed to caste or political affiliation’
”The benefits under the scheme are being given on a saturation basis, without looking into caste, creed and political affiliation, and can also be availed by those who did not vote for our party as no eligible candidate should be left out,” the Chief Minister said.

TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagananna Chedhodu scheme barbers Lockdown washermen
