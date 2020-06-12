STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80-year-old Chennai man falls into well while rescuing cat, dogs ‘save’ him

Noticing that their caretaker has fallen into the well, the animals started barking loudly.

Well; Water

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is it possible to be a cat person and a dog person at the same time? ‘Yes’ will be the answer if PN Tyres in Aminjikarai is invited to give a testimony. While the internet is loaded with articles about the difference between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, and the Wikipedia even has a page on the subject, this retired professor aged 80 is proving himself to be an exception. What’s more, his pet dogs just saved him from a well after he fell in it while rescuing a cat.

Tyres lives on the ground floor of his apartment while his son lives on the first floor. The octogenarian keeps a company of cats and dogs. On Wednesday one of the cats fell into the well in the premises.
Hearing the cat’s meows, Tyres tied a ladder to a rope and dropped it down. He then started instructing the cat which obediently followed him and came up. However, Tyres accidently slipped into the well while pulling out the ladder.

Now, the dogs entered the scene, while the cats were nowhere to be seen. Noticing that their caretaker has fallen into the well, the animals started barking loudly. One of them even ran upstairs all the way to the room of Tyre’s son and alerted him. Soon, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the place.
“The well had only three-feet water. Our team rescued him immediately,” said a fire service personnel from Kilpauk.

