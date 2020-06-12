True grit: 97-year-old man from Chennai wins battle against COVID-19

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: In a story of hope, a 97-year-old man has recovered from COVID-19 in a private hospital in Chennai, making him the oldest survivor of the virus in Tamil Nadu -- and the second oldest in the country.

The nonagenarian, A Krishna Murti, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on May 30 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist at Kauvery Hospital, said he was admitted with pneumonia and mild hypoxia.

“He also had slight hypertension and was on medicine for coronary heart diseases. He had slight breathlessness which however improved very quickly after treatment,’’ she said.

Dr Vijayalakshmi said that the patient was also slightly deaf but the hospital staff still kept him in good mental health by talking to him. “Initially, we had put diapers on him but after a few days, the

patient wanted to walk to the bathroom himself,’’ she said.

The doctor says no experimental drugs were used. “We only gave him supportive treatment and he showed good improvement,’’ she said, adding that it’s not just therapy but the patient’s confidence too that matters a lot.

"His food intake too got better after being low initially. With his family members staying abroad, some of his relatives came to take him from the hospital," the doctor said.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said the grit and strong willpower shown by the patient as he fought through the infection was commendable.

"We hope that this success brings courage and faith for many people around the world. I would like to thank the patient for imbibing faith in us as we continue our fight against the pandemic," he said.

A 95-year-old woman who recovered from COVID-19 in April after being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur was so far the oldest survivor in the state.

Last month, a 106-year-old man from Delhi had been discharged after recovering from the infection and is believed to be the oldest COVID-19 survivor in the world.