Muslim man develops contactless bell to ring in Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Muslim mechanic, who provided soundproof generators to Hindu temples, has now ensured that a bell in a prominent Shiva temple in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh can ring without being touched.

Knowing well that temples across the central Indian state have opened after two months with strict guideline of none (devotee or priest) being allowed to touch the bell (for COVID-19 preventive reasons), the 62-year-old mechanic Nahru Khan has fitted the bell with electric sensor at the Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur.

The innovation has ensured that the Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur town becomes the only temple in MP and perhaps in the country, where bell fitted with sensor rings even if a devotee's hand is around a feet and half from the bell.

“It’s a contact-less bell. It rings just when any devotee or priest gesticulates at ringing the bell from a distance of feet and half. This is an ultimate gift to our temple from Nahru Khan, who truly represents the pluralistic fabric that our country is proud of,” said Kailash Pandit, the prime priest of the Pashupatinath temple – perhaps the most famous and among the most temples in Mandsaur district.

When asked Nahru Khan of what drove him towards this innovation. “How can we see Azaans happening at mosques, but the Shiva temple being bereft of the resonance of bell. I thought of doing something to make the bell contactless, but yet its spiritual sound resonating the entire temple and finally my idea of fitting the bell with sensor clicked. It’s my gift to the temple and its devotees,” said a proud Nahru Khan.

And it’s not the just the first offering by Nahru Khan in this corona pandemic period, as the Class III school dropout has already come out with innovative Light Motor Vehicle Sanitizing Machine and Human Sanitizing Machine. Besides, he has also donated soundless power generators for temples, including the Pashupatinath Temple and Nalcha Mata Temple, both in Mandsaur district in the past.

The earnings from his NK Engineering and Electricals unit has been also been invested by him for daily arranging food for around 2000 people amid this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t want anything for developing the sensor powered bell at the Pashupathinath Temple, all I want is to pray to the God to rid us all from this killer COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nahru Khan.