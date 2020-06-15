Bihar businessman produces herbal sanitiser, distributes among the poor

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Shambhu Nath Sikariya, a 62-year-old businessman from Bihar’s Motihari district, is grateful to God that he was able to distribute more than 93,000 litres of herbal sanitiser from March 25 to May 10 among the poor and also in offices like the Railways, Bihar Governor house, CM houses and DGP residence.

He also distributed his herbal sanitiser in colleges, universities, private clinics, banks and FCI warehouses.

“I have manufactured this sanitiser under the flagship of Radha Krishna Seva Sansthan Trust,” he said speaking to this newspaper over the phone.

Sikariya said that herbal sanitiser has been prepared manually under his guidance following the ayurvedic formula with neem leaves, aloe vera, alum, lemon and other ingredients by a team of 10 labourers at his residence.

However, now he has started charging for the sanitiser. “Now, I have set up a mini plant for preparing the herbal sanitiser and hence have started charging one litre of this herbal sanitiser at `50,” he said.

He added that his plant set up for manufacturing herbal would continue manufacturing it till the pandemic prevails.

Known widely for writing letters to the PM, CM and many other VVIP dignitaries on public issues, Sikariya said that he still writes at least 300 to 400 letters drawing their attention on the public issues.

Honoured with a number of accolades for his services to society, he now has now made up his mind to put up his candidature for the MLC elections ahead.