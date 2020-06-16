STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyond the line of duty, Chennai cops reveal their softer side

Crowd funding to help the poor, WhatsApp groups to chat with Covid patients and networking with philanthropists.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:49 PM

Police and volunteers prepare provisions to help affected families in Chennai

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crowdfunding to help the poor, WhatsApp groups to chat with Covid patients, and networking with philanthropists. If you thought these were the domains of NGOs and health workers, think again. The men and women in khakis have been donning different hats to help fellow citizens during the lockdown.

Ever since the first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24, the role of the police has shifted from being not only enforcers of law and order but also frontline warriors in creating a Covid-free State. Even though the sleuths continue to deal with their normal duties, a few of them went beyond the call of duty to help their fellow citizens. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Royapettah) M S Baskar ‘adopted’ around 54 streets in his jurisdiction and took up initiatives to boost immunity and morale of the residents, especially those staying near the houses of people who tested positive.

“In these streets, along with health officials, we distributed Kabasura Kudineer and vitamin-C tablets to boost immunity of people. Since then, not a single person has tested positive there. After seeing the results, the corporation is also doing the same,” he said adding that they also supported the recovered patients adjust to the new reality. A constable attached to the law and order wing in the city sponsored school fees for two children of a daily wage labourer, studying in a private school.

Meanwhile, the police inspectors of Royapettah and Ice House have started a WhatsApp group consisting of Covid-19 positive patients in their jurisdictions and constantly speak to them to boost their confidence.

Police inspector E Rajeswari of Secretariat Colony has been helping with provisions and food to migrant labourers and economically poor people in the jurisdiction of her police station since the lockdown. "Initially the personnel used to pitch in money for providing food. Now we have developed a series of contacts of people who are willing to provide provisions for daily wage labourers and other poor families affected by the lockdown," she said.

In another instance, two sub-inspectors attached to the Central Crime Branch have adopted two families near their houses and are providing them provisions. The inspectors of Abhiramapuram have ordered their subordinates to buy food for pavement dwellers and to get the expenses reimbursed.Though it is not their duty, the personnel contacted by Express said people trusted them not just because of the “power khaki” but also it was the need of the hour.

