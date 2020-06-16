Mizoram basks in glory of young Army officer

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram is celebrating the success of one of its sons who has become an officer in the Indian Army.

Lieutenant Lalhmachhuana from Mizoram capital Aizawl was commissioned into the Indian Army’s Artillery Regiment recently. His achievement has drawn the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga as well.

“Mizoram is proud of our very own Lt. Lalhmachhuana, s/o Lalsangvela from Ramhlun ‘N’ who was recently commissioned as an officer in the reputed Indian Army under the famed Artillery Regiment,” the CM tweeted.

His post was retweeted by 39 users and liked by 638 others. They congratulated Lieutenant Lalhmachhuana on the feat. One of them, Thaiba Simon, wrote: “Congratulations Lalhmachhuana and Mizoram”.

Zoramthanga also shared some photos from the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun where the young Mizo army officer can be seen proudly posing for camera with proud fellow officers.

However, the photos, widely shared on social media, created confusion about his height. Lt Lalhmachhuana said the confusion was created as he was clicked along with his two very tall batchmates.

“I learnt about the photos shared on social media. The two officers standing with me are 6.5 and 6.3 ft tall. They are the tallest officers in our course. That’s why I looked very short. I am 5.5 ft tall,” Lt Lalhmachhuana told this newspaper.

The minimum height requirement for entry into Indian armed forces as an officer is 157 cm. However, there is relaxation for tribals from the Northeast, Assamese, Gorkhas, and others. The minimum height acceptable for this category of candidates is 152 cm.

Lt Lalhmachhuana said he had always dreamt of becoming an army officer. “It was my dream to join this profession. I love the Army a lot,” he added.