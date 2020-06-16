STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGO provides ration to the needy, feeds the hungry in Delhi

They simultaneously provided 14,100 kilograms ration to the office of Imran Hussain, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:07 PM

By Express News Service

Hamdard National Foundation (India), formed in 1964 at New Delhi, under the aegis of the century-old Hamdard brand, extended its food distribution drive through identified NGOs and individuals who have been working round the clock to ensure that no one dies of hunger in the Capital.

Following the pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown, HNF had undertaken initiatives to provide food to the underprivileged who have been the most affected by the ongoing health and financial crisis.

Under the initiative, ‘Ration Distribution Drive’, HNF undertook food relief measures for migrant workers and daily wage labourers. In the second phase of their ration distribution drive, HNF distributed over 7,000 kilograms of dry rations to the Moemin Foundation, 5,305 kilograms of rations to Rehab India Foundation, and a similar quantity to the Society for Social Welfare and Development for direct distribution to poor and needy individuals.

They simultaneously provided 14,100 kilograms ration to the office of Imran Hussain, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The organisation donated more than 20 Food Ration kits to the DM (South East) Delhi, for direct distribution to the families from where they were receiving distress calls, in addition to the 300 kits already provided in Phase-I of relief efforts.

Caring for the underprivileged

HNF has distributed over 7,000 kg of dry ration to the Moemin Foundation, 5,305 kg of ration to Rehab India Foundation, and a similar quantity to the Society for Social Welfare and Development for direct distribution.

India Matters
