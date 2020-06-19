The 'waterman' who quenches thirst in sizzling heat in India's hottest district

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Churu, the hottest district of Rajasthan, where the temperatures sometimes touch 50 degrees in summers, a moving water hut or 'Pyaau' is quenching the thirst of thousands even as the heatwave intensifies relentlessly. This remarkable service is being provided by Mohammad Aabad, an autorickshaw driver who has modified his vehicle to provide free drinking water all in Sujangarh town.

The unique auto-turned-water-hut has been fitted with a water tank whereby Aabad gets about 2000 litres of cold water filled from an RO plant at his own cost throughout the day to help people quench their thirst. These days, Aabad also plays songs and messages about coronavirus and the need for social distancing through a loudspeaker fitted on top of the auto in an attempt to raise awareness.

Aabad, popularly known as ‘Waterman of Churu’ has been providing the service for the past four years in memory of his younger brother Mohammed Seth who died in a road accident. Aabad remembers his brother fondly and says, “I used to love my brother a lot and wanted to keep his memory alive. So I thought the best way to remember him would be to serve people in a special way. As Churu is the hottest place in the country, I thought the best way to serve people would be to quench their thirst. By providing cold water all through the hot season, I feel delighted that I am able to serve an average of about three thousand people daily.”

In order to provide cold water to the maximum number of people, Aabad takes his auto-cum-water-hut to all popular points in Sujangarh town - ranging from the local bus stand, Vegetable Mandi, other markets, local court and various government offices. He keeps his water hut at each venue for about half an hour and continues his service from as early as 7 am and continues to provide water to people till around 5 PM in the evening.

The unique water hut is fitted with a tap and disposable glasses. The entire operation costs about Rs 2000 a day. He gets donations from people and sometimes bears all other expenditures from his pocket.

Aabad has a large family including three sons who own five taxis and happily pitch in with money for their father’s noble service. Even during the lockdown period, Aabad provided water to people through his auto-cum-water-hut between 8 am and 2 am in the afternoon. Though in earlier years he used to play patriotic songs, this year he is playing some special songs about Corona Warriors while quenching people’s thirst with cold water.

While many people in Sujangarh town have asked him to fight elections and promised to vote for him, Aabad has no interest in politics. He says, “ I want to do some service for people, not play politics or get a post for myself. I feel most satisfied when thirsty people come, get satisfied, and give me their blessings. That is the biggest reward I can get.”