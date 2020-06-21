STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Madhya Pradesh tea seller's daughter Aanchal Gangwal now an Air Force officer

Aanchal Gangwal also gets President’s Plaque on graduation day.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Aanchal Gangwal.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fighting all odds, Aanchal Gangwal, the daughter of a tea seller from a small district in Madhya Pradesh, is now a flying officer of the Indian Air force. Aanchal who proved her mettle at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, was awarded the President’s Plaque at the combined graduation parade on Saturday, that saw 123 flight cadets commissioned as officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Aanchal Gangwal

Speaking to Express, Aanchal recalled how her father, Suresh Gangwal, who has been running a small tea stall in Neemuch district for a long time, strived hard during his entire life to ensure that his two daughters and one son are provided with all necessary amenities. The 23-year-old said that she has always been a fighter. She said, “When I was a school kid, I had decided to be in the defence.

Today as I become an officer, it still feels surreal. It is a dream come true.” Unfortunately, due to the pandemic situation, parents of the flight cadets could not attend the passing out parade at Dundigal AFA. “I used to dream of this day almost every night. To stand in my uniform, in front of my father and mother, who have fought all the difficulties in their lives to get me here. However, due to Covid-19 that could not happen.

But I am happy that they could see the ceremony on television.” She said that neither of her parents ever raised doubts about her dreams or capabilities despite being a girl. “When I told my parents that I want to be in defence, they were a little worried like any parent. But they never tried to stop me. In fact, they have always been the pillars of my life.” During the passing out parade, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had said that this year the newly commissioned IAF officers, instead of going home for a break, would be proceeding straight to their next units to shoulder their responsibilities for the task at hand.

When asked about the same, Aanchal said: “I am always ready to serve my motherland and see this as an opportunity to do so.” Aanchal holds a graduate degree in Computer Science from Sitaram Jaju Government Girls College in Neemuch, MP and had earlier worked as a sub-inspector in the MP Police Department and a labour inspector in MP Labour Department for eight months, before joining AFA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Air Force officer Indian Air Force Aanchal Gangwal
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp