STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Social media post helps Maharashtra man find lost sister in Ballari

Prasanna  Joshi, an employee with a religious NGO in Maharashtra, had a shock of his life when he found a post on social media about his missing sister.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

(File picture) Supriya Joshi admitted at VIMS in Hospet

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARY: Prasanna  Joshi, an employee with a religious NGO in Maharashtra, had a shock of his life when he found a post on social media about his missing sister. His sister, Supriya, had gone missing since 2016 from Latur of Maharashtra and she was found in Ballari recently. Prasanna had tried searching for his sister several times in the past but to no avail. It is said Supriya left home after a fight with her brother over her marriage. She wandered in many places before she settled down in Ballari.

The happy tidings started when the district administration stepped up checking during the outbreak of the pandemic in March. The officials found that Supriya was homeless and was mentally unstable. They took her to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) for Covid-19 testing. After she was found negative, she was kept under treatment at Shanti Dhama orphanage centre. The staff and counsellors at the orphanage tried talking to Supriya about her family.

They realised that she had not fully recovered from her mental trauma and that she had left her home long ago. “We decided to post about her on the social media seeking any contact of her relatives. In June first week, Prasanna Joshi, Supriya’s brother, contacted us and came down to Ballari. After being in quarantine and testing negative, he was allowed to meet his sister. Both siblings recognised each other upon meeting,” said a senior counsellor at Shanti Dhama.

DC S S Nakul said that Supriya was admitted to hospital in March. “We are happy about the family reunion and all the credit goes to the hospital and orphanage staff in Ballari,” he said. R Nagaraj, District Women and Child Welfare Development Officer, said, “She mention about visiting Gokarna and Goa in the last few years. When we came to know that she had left her home, we decided to go on social media to find her family,” he explained.

Expressing gratitude Prasanna Joshi, Supriya’s brother thanked the Ballari district administration for the happy reunion. “Our parents died in 2013 and since then Supriya was in a state of shock. She fought with me over a petty issue and left home. Now that I have found her, I have no words to express my happiness,” he told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
siblings COVID-19 Maharashtra Ballari
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp