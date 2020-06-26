Record Nilgiri tahr births, thanks to decline in human interference in forest

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Eravikulam National Park has reported a record number of Nilgiri tahr births this year, thanks to the decline in human interference in forest areas due to the Covid-induced lockdown. As many as 723 Nilgiri tahrs were counted during a survey conducted by the Forest Department in April, of which 155 were newborns. In 2019, the numbers stood at 526 and 91.

“It’s a healthy sign. Every year we engage volunteers for the survey but this year, due to Covid, we deployed our guards and watchers for the five-day survey held from April 20 to 24,” Eravikulam Range Officer Job J Neriamparambil said.

The Eravikulam National Park, with an area of 97 sqkm, is the natural habitat of Nilgiri tahrs. But they roam the grasslands of Marayur and Mangulam. So the survey was extended to 105 sqkm this year.The rutting season of Nilgiri tahr occurs during the monsoon from June to August while the birth season is from January to March. The gestation period is 179 days.

“The 19% birth rate indicates a healthy population. However, the mortality rate of the juveniles is very high at 44-52%,” said wildlife expert Dr James Zachariah. “Apart from predators, the juveniles face threat from eagles and even diseases. However, the birthrate points at a stable population. As the mating season has begun and there is no human interference this time, we can expect a steady rise in population next year as well, “ he said.

