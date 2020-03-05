330 strangers crowdfund liver transplant to save one-year-old's life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One-year-old Ahan Dev, diagnosed with liver cancer, had only a slim chance for survival: a liver transplant. 330 strangers, who pitched in through online crowdfunding and many others who contributed through funds, have been the toddler's guardian angels. Thanks to them, today Ahan is a healthy and happy baby.

Rajesh E V, Ahan's father, tears up in relief and gratitude. "I was struggling to put together funds my child's treatment, till help came from all quarters from total strangers," he says.

Rajesh and Remya were worried throughout after their son was born in September 2018.

"He used to vomit a lot after birth and gasped for breath at times. At that time, doctors told us that it was usual, in case the baby ingests fluids from the womb. We were told that these symptoms could continue for up to a year. After medicines were given for the ailment, to our relief, the vomiting and breathlessness subsided," said Rajesh.

But little Ahan's travails had only begun. When he was barely seven months old, a swelling developed in his stomach, which was diagnosed as life-threatening. "He started having loose motions and was in great pain. We were totally scared and we took him to a private hospital at Mangalore for treatment," said Rajesh.

A series of tests later, the hard reality struck the shattered family - their eight-month-old baby was suffering from liver cancer. "For six months we were treating our son at the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram and later he was referred for surgery. All the experts said that it would be difficult to save the baby," said Rajesh.

A liver transplant surgery was the only way to help him survive and Rajesh struggled for funds to continue providing for the chemotherapy his son required. In five months, five lakhs was raised. Then followed dozens of painful chemotherapy sessions, but Ahan's condition saw no improvement.

In March last year, Rajesh had to quit his job and he has been raising funds for the baby's treatment ever since. Though it took over Rs 20 lakh for his treatment, Rajesh is hopeful that he can clear the dues after finding a job in Kochi, where the family is presently residing.

"We were referred to a private hospital in Kochi and it was the hospital that suggested crowdfunding as an option. It was in January this year the surgery took place. Thanks to all the kind souls who helped us, we were able to put together funds for our baby's surgery," said Remya. A sum of Rs 4.8 lakh was raised by the Milaap fundraiser. "It is purely by God's grace that we got our baby back all smiling and cheerful," said Rajesh.