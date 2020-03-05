Home Good News

Kerala to open 'safe homes' for inter-caste, inter-faith couples

Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said preliminary steps have begun to set up 'safe homes', where such couples can stay up to one year after marriage.

Published: 05th March 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shailaja

Kerala Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when those marrying outside their caste and religion are facing ostracism and threats in several parts of the country, the Kerala government is gearing up to open 'safe homes' to ensure them a secure accommodation.

The Department of Social Justice has unveiled the unique initiative to open such safe facilities in all districts.

Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said preliminary steps have begun to set up 'safe homes', where such couples can stay up to one year after marriage.

The objective is to ensure security for them, the minister told the state Assembly, saying the initiative was being implemented with the support of voluntary organisations.

The Department was already giving financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to such couples for self-employment if they were in the general category and had an annual income of less than Rs one lakh, she said.

At the same time, if one of them belonged to the scheduled caste community, they were given an assistance of Rs 75,000.

Inter-religious couples were included in the category deserving special consideration during the time of transfer in government departments, the minister said adding there is no law at present to give them job reservation.

The incidents of social exclusion and attacks against inter-caste or inter-religious couples have been reported in many parts of the country in recent times.

In a shocking incident, a 23-year old Dalit Christian man was abducted and killed allegedly by the relatives of his upper caste wife in Kottayam district of Kerala in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala safe homes inter-caste marriage inter-faith marriage
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp