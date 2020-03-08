Home Good News

Breaking barriers: 34-year-old Sheeja climbs coconut trees to tap toddy for a living

As she climbs coconut trees to tap toddy everyday, the thoughts about her brother Ratheeshan, who died falling from a coconut tree while tapping toddy, comes to her mind.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sheeja, woman toddy tapper of Panniyode in Kannur, at work

By M A Rajeev Kumar  
Express News Service

KANNUR: As she climbs coconut trees to tap toddy everyday, the thoughts about her brother Ratheeshan, who died falling from a coconut tree while tapping toddy, comes to her mind. “Every time, without fail,” says C Sheeja, 34, the toddy tapping tribal woman of Panniyode, near Kannavam. She is the first woman toddy tapper in the district and perhaps the only one doing the job in the state. 

“He got the veins of his hands cut while trying to extract toddy. Since, blood was gushing out he was afraid to get down. But, soon he got exhausted and fell,” said Sheeja, shaking her heads in an attempt to drive out the thoughts from her mind. It was three years ago. But, life reserved more setbacks for Sheeja as she had to carry the ‘thalappu’ (a knot used for climbing trees) after two years of his death, to keep her family going.  

Her husband Jayakumar, who is also a toddy tapper, met with an accident as the vehicle in which he was taking toddy to the shop, collided with another vehicle.  Jayakumar was unable to work for many months. And since the only income of the family got drained up, Sheeja told her husband that, she would give it a try. Though he dissuaded her initially, Jayakumar later tried to teach her how to climb the coconut tree by giving instructions from below. 

“In the beginning,  I tried to learn by climbing small trees. Then slowly increased the height. Now, I climb 10 trees three times a day.  I get around Rs 350 per day, if I work. If I can’t work, I won’t get any money,” said Sheeja. Now, 10 months have gone since she started tapping toddy. She said that she could climb trees with a height of around 25-30 ft.

“I can climb up to 26 ft,” she said. “Initially, it was a bit tough. Not the climbing part, but the trees would vacillate in the wind making me dizzy. Then I would hold on to the tree tightly. The tapping too was not easy for a beginner. Somehow, I managed. I know that, I can’t fail as my family depends on me alone for the survival,” Sheeja said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp