Brain dead factory worker of Delhi donates organs to four people

Organ Donation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four people got a new lease of life after receiving organs of a 35-year-old man who had sustained a serious head injury after falling down from the terrace during a Holi party.

Rajmani, who worked in a shoe factory in Delhi, was brought at the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) on March 11. He was immediately admitted to the trauma centre under the supervision of Dr LN Gupta, but later declared brain dead.

Technically known as brain-stem death, brain death occurs in the case of a severe injury to the vital organ which could happen after a head injury, an accident or a bleed in the brain due to stroke.

"The patient was declared brain dead despite the best efforts by doctors at RML Hospital to revive him. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) allocated a kidney and heart to a patient in AIIMS, liver to another in ILBS and one kidney to the third in RML. No green corridor was required for that," said a senior RML official.  

Green corridor is a demarcated, cleared out special road route created for an ambulance that enables harvested organ/s meant for transplant to reach the destined hospital/s.

"The patient’s family was approached by a transplant coordinator and counselled for getting their consent for organ donation. The family members understood how they can change lives of other people and agreed for organ donation," the official said. 

"After getting consent of the family, the harvested organs —heart, liver and kidneys — were sent to the various patients at different hospitals," the official noted. 

As per data sourced from Organ India, approximately five lakh people die each year due to organ failure. A major reason for these deaths is a wide gap between the number of transplants awaited, and the organs available.

