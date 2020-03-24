STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Amid COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad, this good samaritan distributes meals for free

The food packets consist of rice, daal, curry, chutney, sambhar, and curd. And no he doesn’t charge a single penny for the food or the delivery.

Published: 24th March 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

He doesn’t charge a single penny for the food or the delivery.

He doesn’t charge a single penny for the food or the delivery.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the last few days due to Covid-19 breakdown, several people, who are staying alone or are in their twilight years don’t have access to meals. With so many restaurants and tiffin centres shut down it really has hit people who depend on food delivery.

But there are some good Samaritans in the city to whom people can reach to get food. Meet 53-year-old Venkat Murali, who for the past five years has been running the NGO ‘No Food Waste’ and has been distributing cooked meals for free to several in need. He says, “We cook meals at home. We have seven volunteers who prepare the food and also distribute the packets to different locations.” He himself goes out to deliver whenever anyone reaches out to the helpline.

The food packets consist of rice, daal, curry, chutney, sambhar, and curd. And no he doesn’t charge a single penny for the food or the delivery. They have been delivering these food parcels all across the city. And they can be contacted at any time of the day.

Venkat informs, “In Hi-Tec city we delivered eight meals yesterday, and six meals in Jubilee Hills the day before,  and four meals in Somajiguda.” They use disposable food-grade packets. Recently they got a call from an old age home named ‘Amma Nana’ at Chouttuppal with 370 senior citizens. “We delivered 350 kg  of rice, 70 kg  of daal and 10 kg  of atta along with salt, sugar, oil, and spices, ” he says.

So how did he get into this? Venkatesh was earlier associated with Robin Hood Army, but took a break for two years and started his own food distribution NGO.  He’s into software business and operates from Srinagar Colony. Ask him about his roots and apt comes the reply, “I am a pakka Hyderabadi. Born and brought up in this city.” Truly,Hyderabad needs more Hyderabadis like him.

‘No Food Waste’ helpline: 98660 06269

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Coronavirus Hyderabad
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp