UNICEF initiative in Chhattisgarh: Radio schooling as children stay home amid COVID-19 lockdown

RAIPUR: For younger students whose schools are closed owing to the coronavirus concerns , the UNICEF in association with the Radio Mirchi has launched a unique initiative in Chhattisgarh to ensure the children while remaining confined at homes, make the best use of their available time and get educated through ‘Radio Schooling’.

With school closures across Chhattisgarh state owing to lockdown till March 31, the programme aims that the leaning process shouldn’t stop for the children. And with little possibility on the classes likely to resume soon, the UNICEF began a campaign of Radio Schooling to get the children continue with studying and learning at home and use the occasion together with family.

"Mirchi Ki Pathshala" as the campaign is called, has begun from March 24 and intended for the students for the age group of 3-12 years.

"The campaign is scheduled broadcast for five days every week from Monday to Friday for one hour from 5 to 6 pm on the FM radio. It will help in creating a conducive environment for the parents an guardians too besides the children, so they all can spend good time together. Along with infusing learning process planned for children, the programme will also help in creating awareness about coronavirus, counter the stress and the social-mental development of children," said the Chhattisgarh UNICEF office chief Job Zachariah.

The idea is notable as it will strengthen the scope of building strong relationship of children with their parents and relatives. The programme has also been designed to enable other members of the family rejoice it, said Ibrahim Abdali, the programme head of Radio Mirchi in Raipur.

The extensive series of 'Radio Schooling' will promote self-confidence besides instil responsibility, leadership and innovations among the children."The activities will facilitate enhancing the learning skills and acquire knowledge of newer things in life," saids Zachariah.

The learning process will also engage students in mathematics, science besides the languages of English and Hindi.