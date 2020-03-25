STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

UNICEF initiative in Chhattisgarh: Radio schooling as children stay home amid COVID-19 lockdown

'Mirchi Ki Pathshala' as the campaign is called, has begun from March 24 and intended for the students for the age group of 3-12 years.

Published: 25th March 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers and Block Education officers have been directed to ensure the availability of a radio and their proper functioning before September 1.

An image of a radio used for representational purposes. (Photo | www.pexels.com)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: For younger students whose schools are closed owing to the coronavirus concerns , the UNICEF in association with the Radio Mirchi has launched a unique initiative in Chhattisgarh to ensure the children while remaining confined at homes, make the best use of their available time and get educated through ‘Radio Schooling’.

With school closures across Chhattisgarh state owing to lockdown till March 31, the programme aims that the leaning process shouldn’t stop for the children. And with little possibility on the classes likely to resume soon, the UNICEF began a campaign of Radio Schooling to get the children continue with studying and learning at home and use the occasion together with family.

"Mirchi Ki Pathshala" as the campaign is called, has begun from March 24 and intended for the students for the age group of 3-12 years.

"The campaign is scheduled broadcast for five days every week from Monday to Friday for one hour from 5 to 6 pm on the FM radio. It will help in creating a conducive environment for the parents an guardians too besides the children, so they all can spend good time together. Along with infusing learning process planned for children, the programme will also help in creating awareness about coronavirus, counter the stress and the social-mental development of children," said the Chhattisgarh UNICEF office chief Job Zachariah.

The idea is notable as it will strengthen the scope of building strong relationship of children with their parents and relatives. The programme has also been designed to enable other members of the family rejoice it, said Ibrahim Abdali, the programme head of Radio Mirchi in Raipur.

The extensive series of 'Radio Schooling' will promote self-confidence besides instil responsibility, leadership and innovations among the children."The activities will facilitate enhancing the learning skills and acquire knowledge of newer things in life," saids Zachariah.

The learning process will also engage students in mathematics, science besides the languages of  English and Hindi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNICEF Radio schooling Chhattisgarh radio Chhattisgarh lockdown Coronavirus RadioMirchi
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp