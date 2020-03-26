STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

These Good Samaritans help soften the blow for poor during the COVID-19 lockdown

A Sikh Charity ‘Khalsa Aid’ is providing hygiene kits to the poor and needy in Punjab, while Kanhaiya Khewariya of Haridwar and Mahendra Adhikari of Haldwani are feeding daily wage labourers.

Published: 26th March 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kin of Mahendra Adhikari distributing food items in Haldwani

Kin of Mahendra Adhikari distributing food items in Haldwani. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa And Vineet  Upadhyay
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/DEHRADUN: At a time when the coronavirus has forced people indoors, good Samaritans in various states are coming to lend a helping the hand to the poor, who have been rendered jobless, with food and protection against the disease.

A Sikh Charity ‘Khalsa Aid’ is providing hygiene kits to the poor and needy in Punjab, while Kanhaiya Khewariya of Haridwar and Mahendra Adhikari of Haldwani are making arrangements to feed daily wage labourers and the shelterless.

Amarpreet Singh, director (Asia-Pacific) of Khalsa Aid, said, “We felt there is a great need to take hygiene to the poor. Our teams prepared hygiene kits consisting of alcohol-based sanitizers, two soap bars, three to four masks with dos and dont’s literature to be given to the poor. Some 20,000 kits have been distributed in Jalandhar, Batala, Patiala, Barnala, Amritsar and Bhatinda.”

Khalsa Aid teams are visiting the slums, labourers clusters and explaining how to beat the virus.

They are planning to deliver another 50,000 kits to the poor, besides full-body gears to doctors, nurses and para-medical personnel who are working at the frontline. “Some 2,000 full-body suits have been delivered,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Haridwar-based . businessman Khewariya has started a full-time kitchen to feed at least 1,000 poor in Dehradun. “I will do this for 21 days as the poor are hungry,” he said. Khewariya is adding to the government support systems in 13 districts to feed the poor. In Haldwani, Mahendra Adhikari is distributing pulses, rice, flour and vegetables among the poor. “Many just cannot afford it. They don’t have the money,” said the businessman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khalsa Aid India covid 19 lockdown COVID 19 lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp