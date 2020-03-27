STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Activists, NGOs and cops turn messiahs for daily wagers during coronavirus lockdown

Abu Sufiyan, a social activist and digital marketing strategist, has been providing kitchen essentials, in adequate amounts, to families of daily wagers in Old Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue outside a Mother dairy booth while maintaining social distancing, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Self-help groups, religious organisations and the Delhi Police have come forward to help daily wagers, who have been hit hard by the ongoing countrywide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Several initiatives have been undertaken to provide daily necessities, food and even financial aid to workers in the national capital, who have been rendered jobless in the wake of the lockdown.

Abu Sufiyan, a social activist and digital marketing strategist, has been providing kitchen essentials, in adequate amounts, to families of daily wagers in Old Delhi, with the help of NGOs Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DYWA) and Basti Suraksha Manch. They have even arranged relief to distressed daily labourers at a village in Madhya Pradesh. Sufiyan said a ration kit containing 25kg rice, 5kg flour, 5kg sugar, pulses, oil and spices is being given to a family of four. The kit has enough to last them 21 days, he added.

COVID-19 LIVE | India's death toll reaches 18 as Maharashtra woman succumbs

His organisation is donating Rs 3,000 to a family of four, while those with two members, husband and wife, are getting Rs 2,000 each. Workers living with their families in the city are being given Rs 1,000 in cash.“The relief is being disbursed after proper verification of beneficiaries. They are being identified by our network of 40 volunteers. On the request of a friend, we have also sent funds for 100 families at a village in Madhya Pradesh,” Sufiyan said.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has also been arranging food for the homeless, casual labourers and travellers, who are stranded due to suspension of train and bus services. “Till Tuesday, 1,000-2,000 people, including labourers and daily wagers from Azadpur Mandi, Chandni Chowk and railways stations had arrived everyday at Nanak Piao, Sisganj, and Bangla Sahib gurdwaras for shelter and food,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Sikh body, said.

ALSO READ: Put well-being of humanity first, Modi tells G20 nations

DSGMC is also providing food to the government for about 25,000 people and the services are being coordinated through areas under additional district magistrates. Sirsa said that the committee has also decided to open its guest houses at gurdwaras for doctors and paramedics working overtime in hospitals. “We will make adequate arrangements for doctors and other medical staff. AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia have already got in touch with us. They will be accommodated in nearby gurdwaras,” Sirsa said.

Delhi Police has also come forward to arrange food, water, and hand sanitisers to people. The west Delhi police personnel, including SHO, Rajouri Garden, have been providing such items with the help of ‘Ek Noor’, an NGO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp