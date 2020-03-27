COVID-19: As blood donations come to halt due to lockdown, this Sambalpur organisation goes on

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: From blood donation camps to feeding the poor and homeless, individuals, groups and organisations are coming forward in big numbers to help the society deal with coronavirus pandemic.

As blood donations have come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, members of a voluntary organisation - Maa Limsarian Yubak Sachetana Sangha - donated blood on Thursday to keep up the stock.

Since the lockdown in Sambalpur, blood donation camps are not being organised resulting in shortage in blood banks.

At least 12 members of the organisation donated blood at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Head of the organisation, Amit Kumar Swain said there are 200 members in the organisation and all will donate blood in a phase wise manner at both the DHH and VIMSAR throughout the lockdown period.

At present, blood bank authorities in both DHH and VIMSAR are asking attendants of patients requiring blood to get a donor with them due to the shortage. Blood Bank Officer of DHH, Kalpesh Kakkad said with the existing stock to meet the demand till March 29. “The donations will be helpful in addressing the blood shortage. Some other organisations have also come forward to donate blood”, he said.

Police officers of Sambalpur and members of Marwari Yuva Manch have come forward to provide food to homeless people in the city. Since Wednesday, they are providing cooked food packets to people outside railway stations and bus stands. At Puri, the district administration has started ‘Care from Corona’ initiative under which it has tied up with volunteers of NGO CARE to help visitors from other districts and states who are stranded in the city. It is also providing food and shelter to the homeless. Volunteers are providing food, medicines and other essentials to such people. They are shifting poor senior citizens and beggars to shelter homes.