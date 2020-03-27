STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

COVID-19: As blood donations come to halt due to lockdown, this Sambalpur organisation goes on

At least 12 members of the Maa Limsarian Yubak Sachetana Sangha organisation donated blood at the district headquarters hospital in Sambalpur.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

BLOOD DONATION

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: From blood donation camps to feeding the poor and homeless, individuals, groups and organisations are coming forward in big numbers to help the society deal with coronavirus pandemic. 

As blood donations have come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, members of a voluntary organisation - Maa Limsarian Yubak Sachetana Sangha - donated blood on Thursday to keep up the stock.

Since the lockdown in Sambalpur, blood donation camps are not being organised resulting in shortage in blood banks.

At least 12 members of the organisation donated blood at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Head of the organisation, Amit Kumar Swain said there are 200 members in the organisation and all will donate blood in a phase wise manner at both the DHH and VIMSAR throughout the lockdown period.

At present, blood bank authorities in both DHH and VIMSAR are asking attendants of patients requiring blood to get a donor with them due to the shortage. Blood Bank Officer of DHH, Kalpesh Kakkad said with the existing stock to meet the demand till March 29.  “The donations will be helpful in addressing the blood shortage. Some other organisations have also come forward to donate blood”, he said.

Police officers of Sambalpur and members of Marwari Yuva Manch have come forward to provide food to homeless people in the city. Since Wednesday, they are providing cooked food packets to people outside railway stations and bus stands. At Puri, the district administration has started ‘Care from Corona’ initiative under which it has tied up with volunteers of NGO CARE to help visitors from other districts and states who are stranded in the city. It is also providing food and shelter to the homeless. Volunteers are providing food, medicines and other essentials to such people. They are shifting poor senior citizens and beggars to shelter homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha coronavirus cases coronavirus blood donation Sambalpur
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp