COVID-19: Corporate donations pour in for Telangana CM KCR’s Relief Fund to beat coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several prominent personalities have commended the efforts of the State government to curtail spread of Coronavirus in the State. They have announced huge donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as their contribution to the government’s efforts.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL) has announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund. MEIL MD PV Krishna Reddy handed over the cheque for Rs 5 crore to Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister thanked Krishna Reddy for his kind gesture.

Among other prominent people who have declared donations is KI Varaprasada Reddy of Shanta Biotech. He met the Chief Minister and handed over a cheque of `1 crore and 116 rupees to the CMRF.

KNR Constructions owner Kamidi Narasimha Reddy also met the Chief Minister and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to the CMRF. Laurus Labs CEO Dr Satyanarayana and Executive Director Chandrakanth Chereddy met the Chief Minister and announced distribution of hydroxchloroquin tablets on behalf of their company.

They also handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh. KCR thanked all the donors and said these contributions will encourage the administration to step up the relief works.

Hyderabad-based Meenakshi Group has announced Rs 1 crore to the CMRF. Company chairman KS Rao and Managing Director C Sivaji handed over the cheque to IT Minister KTR at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. GPK Exports and Imports owners Phani Kumar and Karnala Sailaja Reddy handed over 4 ,000 N95 masks for use by doctors to KTR.

Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) representatives gave a cheque for Rs one crore to KTR.