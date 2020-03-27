Police, ministers come to the rescue of Narayankhed tribals heading home

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The tribals from Narayankhed, who had migrated to Hyderabad in search of work, are headed back home on foot in the absence of public transport owing to the lockdown.

On Wednesday at 6 am, a group of 20 people started from Kukatpally for their native village, which is about 150 km away. For the journey, they are carrying all the essentials. On Thursday afternoon, they reached Chautkoor village in Pulkal mandal. Andole MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran, who was passing by Chautkoor, stopped his car seeing them and enquired about their situation. Learning about their journey by foot, the MLA provided them food at Jogipet and arranged for a van to take them to their native places.

It may be noted here that many villagers from Kangti, Karasguthi, Kamareddy and Bichkunda, who had come to Hyderabad for work, are headed back home on foot.

In another incident, Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy, who came across a couple with two children walking to Narayankhed in Sangareddy, provided them food and sent them to their native village in a special vehicle. They thanked the police and the public representatives for helping them.

Homebound

