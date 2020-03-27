STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Police, ministers come to the rescue of Narayankhed tribals heading home

The tribals from Narayankhed, who had migrated to Hyderabad in search of work, are headed back home on foot in the absence of public transport owing to the lockdown.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Andole MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran speaks to tribals from Narayankhed during their journey on foot near Jogipet on Thursday

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The tribals from Narayankhed, who had migrated to Hyderabad in search of work, are headed back home on foot in the absence of public transport owing to the lockdown.

On Wednesday at 6 am, a group of 20 people started from Kukatpally for their native village, which is about 150 km away. For the journey, they are carrying all the essentials. On Thursday afternoon, they reached Chautkoor village in Pulkal mandal. Andole MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran, who was passing by Chautkoor, stopped his car seeing them and enquired about their situation. Learning about their journey by foot, the MLA provided them food at Jogipet and arranged for a van to take them to their native places.
It may be noted here that many villagers from Kangti, Karasguthi, Kamareddy and Bichkunda, who had come to Hyderabad for work, are headed back home on foot.

In another incident, Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy, who came across a couple with two children walking to Narayankhed in Sangareddy, provided them food and sent them to their native village in a special vehicle. They thanked the police and the public representatives for helping them.

Homebound
Many villagers from Kangti, Karasguthi, Kamareddy and Bichkunda, who had come to Hyderabad for work, are headed back home on foot. Learning about their journey by foot the MLA provided them food at Jogipet and arranged for a van to take them to their native places

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana lockdown Telangana
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp