Stranded migrant labourers, destitutes in Bihar find saviours in state cops, RPF men 

PATNA: Personnel from Bihar Police and Rail Protection Force (RPF) are wining the hearts of people who are either stranded or facing foodgrains shortages in the state.

Patna police said they have been distributing food among the destitutes and those who have got stranded due to lockdown. Cops have set up community kitchens in Muzaffarpur and Purnia districts for migrants labourers too.

The Railway Protection Force at diffrent railway stations distributing free meals and other essential commodities such as maska and soaps among the stranded migrants workers. Chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar said that the RPF post in Gaya arranged food for all the labourers stranded in nearby colonies.

"Food was distributed amongst 150 persons which included children and elderly while taking all precautions," he said.

"Cops have won our hearts. Earlier, they were terror, but now have become heroes", Mandala, a rickshaw-puller said.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had recently appealed to the cops to become the "saviour" of the needy by winning their hearts durng the times of pandemic.