Free food for poor, finally: BSY reopens Indira Canteens with a twist

The urban poor, daily-wage labourers and others without access to food because of the COVID-19 lockdown may finally get some respite.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers distribute free food packets to the children of poor people at an Indira Canteen, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The urban poor, daily-wage labourers and others without access to food because of the COVID-19 lockdown may finally get some respite. After facing a severe flak for shutting down Indira Canteens, denying a source of food to economically backward masses, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that supply of free food would be resumed at the canteens, but with some changes.

Instead of free food tokens, service and consumption at canteens which led to crowding earlier, Yediyurappa said ready-to-eat food packets will be distributed to the poor.

“To ensure that the poor and those who do not have access to or can’t afford food do not go hungry, the government has decided to rope in various organisations and provide packed food at Indira Canteens. Food packets will be given free during the entire lockdown period,” the Chief Minister said after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

At the cabinet meeting, it was decided that district-in-charge ministers will be responsible for all COVID-19 containment measures in each district, including lockdown and supply of essential services and commodities. “We will ensure that there is no disruption in the supply of essential commodities from farmers to APMC yards, godowns to retail shops,” Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister also thanked the Muslim community for suspending prayers and gatherings, especially on Fridays -- considered auspicious -- to join hands with the government in ensuring social distancing.

No school admissions until crisis ends: Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said instructions have been issued to schools to stop the process of admission till the COVID-19 crisis is over. “I will ask officers to ensure that no parent is unduly harassed at this moment of social crisis. The school managements must act responsibly and they should understand the government’s concern,” Kumar said.

Indira Canteens COVID-19 BS Yediyurappa lockdown coronavirus
For representational purposes
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
