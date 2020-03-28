Police come to rescue of stranded mother-son duo from Palakkad

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Palakkad natives Leela Menon, 78, and her son Ramesh Menon reached Kochi days ago for an official purpose, they never thought they would be stuck here for days.

The Covid-19 lockdown and the subsequent suspension of public transport sent the duo hailing from Thathamangalam in Palakkad on temporary exile, even forcing them to live on the streets for two days, until their plight was brought to the notice of the police. Acting swiftly, the officers arranged an accommodation for the duo at a lodge on Friday.

The duo had come to the city to process some documents related to the benefits Leela was to get from the Defence Ministry following the death of her husband.

“We do not know anyone here,” said Ramesh, who had to bring his mother as her signatures were required for the process. He said they had arrived by bus and were planning to return the next day. “However, transport services were stopped and we got stranded her,” he said.

“While I could manage for a few days without shelter or food, my mother is old and suffers from various ailments,” said Ramesh, who then approached the police.

“The officers took us to the Ernakulam General Hospital and we were given beds in wards. However, when the number of patients increased, we had to vacate,” said Ramesh. They then had to roam around in the streets .

Food was also a problem. However, Ramesh was able to feed himself and his mother when community kitchens opened up and various organisations started distributing food packets. “I thought we might have to spend the entire lockdown period like this. I was worried for my mother and kept praying that her asthma doesn’t flare up,” said Ramesh.

‘Great work by cops’

BJP leader C G Rajagopal lauded the police and said the officers contacted Leela’s daughter Rama and Rama’s husband who is a retired forest officer. “It is understood that once the lockdown is over, the mother and son will be picked up by their relatives,” he said.