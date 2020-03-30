STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid lockdown, good samaritans step out to feed migrants, homeless in Hyderabad

While a few women have begun tailoring masks at their homes for those in need, others are out on the streets feeding thousands of migrants.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless queue up for food at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Homeless queue up for food at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the homeless and the migrant are reeling under the pressure of the lockdown, several unsung heroes in the city have come forward to lend them a hand.

While a few women have begun tailoring masks at their homes for those in need, others are out on the streets feeding thousands of migrants.

In fact, IT Minister KT Rama Rao recently took to Twitter to applaud the efforts of the common man during the Covid-19 crisis.

Take for instance, the 27-year-old Mohammed Shujathulla. He has been relentlessly feeding breakfast to the homeless every day for the last three years. As for the present situation, Shujathulla has doubled up his efforts to provide lunch to 400 migrants and homeless people in Nampally, Musheerabad, Abids and King Koti. He starts his daily mission at noon, which extends till 6 pm.

“Soon after the lockdown was imposed, I received many distress calls from people who know about what I do. Therefore, I took special permission from the police and started supplying food to those in need,” said Shujathulla, who has a doctorate in pharmacy.

Meanwhile, upon learning that around 50 migrant workers from Bihar were starving for the last two days at JNTU Bus Station, a 28-year-old activist, Sai Teja, decided to take matters into his own hands. He has been serving them food since Saturday.

Similarly, Mohsin Hyder has been providing ration to families in distress. The ration includes rice, oil, daal, chilli powder, among other essentials.

Many people have begun contributing to the cause online as well. Bureaucrat Pamela Satpathy and politician Khushboo recently posted pictures of their parents stitching masks for vegetable vendors on Twitter.

Women make masks for vegetable sellers

Few women are tailoring masks for those in need. Bureaucrat Pamela Satpathy and politician Khushboo posted pictures of their parents stitching masks for vegetable vendors on Twitter.

