COVID-19: Hyderabad startup 'T-Works' designs protective gear for medical staff

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ButterFly EduFields along with T-Works and NIMS has started manufacturing aerosol boxes and face masks for medical personnel who are treating critical Covid-19 patients. The transparent aerosol boxes serve as a protective layer for doctors and nurses in clinics and hospitals.

The box has been specifically made for doctors to use when they undertake the intubation process. The process leaves a doctor at high risk.

Sharath Chandra, CEO of ButterFly EduFields, a company which makes DIY science kits, said he received a request from officials of NIMS regarding the need for a contraption that protects doctors from the intubation process. Post that Chandra researched and came upon the design of the aerosol box by Dr Hsien Yung Lie from Mennonite Christian Hospital in Taiwan and posted the blue print online.

Chandra and his team tweaked the design and was set for production, but faced problem in sourcing laser cutting equipment. “T-Works helped with laser cutting and other partners helped with sourcing raw materials,” he said. It took three days to make it. They have already supplied 10 aerosol boxes to NIMS, with another 100 in the pipeline.

The company is working on two variants of the box — a disposable one, and a reusable one. Price has been pegged between `2,000 and `5,000. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Necessity is the mother of invention as they say. Great job guys @TWorksHyd.”