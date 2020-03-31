STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bengaluru civic body to feed 1 lakh migrant workers stranded in the city

The BBMP has partnered with 12 organisations and citizens for the supply of 2,33,669 meals a day, including 1,75,700 meals from Indira Canteens.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

People line up outside the Indira Canteen at Majestic for free meals on Tuesday morning, in Bengaluru | pandarinath b

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We ate tomato rice on Monday and that was the only meal we had. We are glad we did not leave or else we too would have been stranded on roads. Our families are calling us but we have explained that there is no bus or train. We at least have a shelter for the night,” says Satyashobhan Mohapatra (39), a labourer from Odisha.

He and 30 others live in a five-room lodge in Kalasipalya and pay Rs 80- 90 per day as rent which has now been waived off, but food is still a problem.

Some of them go to an Indira Canteen nearby in twos and threes, or obtain food from NGOs distributing food to homeless workers. “We have no food and we cannot go out as the police hit us. Do not give us packed meals that suffice only for one person. Give us rations. Even if its rice and dal, it is fine. We will cook, khichdi, dal- rice or sambar-rice, rasam-rice and feed ourselves and others. We do not want to be a burden on others,” Stayashobhan said.

Five days after the lockdown was announced, the BBMP has worked out measures to supply food packets to nearly one lakh labourers stranded in the city. The BBMP has partnered with 12 organisations and citizens for the supply of 2,33,669 meals a day, including 1,75,700 meals from Indira Canteens.

Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar said Akshay Patra Foundation would 40,000 cartons containing rice, pulses, oil, vegetables, and masala that can feed one person for 21-days provided while 17,000 meals would be supplied by Jain International Traders Association.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar added that Rs 10 lakh has been released to all eight zones to supply food and essentials. A government school near Kanishka Hotel has been converted into a rehabilitation centre where 60 people were shifted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP migrant workers Bengaluru coronavirus COIVID-19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp