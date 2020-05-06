Jharkhand: Muslim youth breaks fast to donate blood to ailing Hindu boy

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid hate messages on social media, a Muslim youth set an example for humanity by breaking his ‘Roza’ (fasting) to donate blood for an 8-year-old Hindu child who is suffering from Pneumonia in Hazaribagh on Tuesday.

Salim Ansari travelled over 50 km to donate blood after he got to know that the boy of his village needed blood to save his life.

The child Nikhil Kumar, suffering from pneumonia, is undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Hazaribagh and needed blood for his treatment.

When Ansari reached the hospital, doctors advised him to break his fast and eat something to be able to donate blood. Ansari immediately agreed to the doctor’s suggestion and donated blood.

“It does not mean that I have done any favour to anybody, Being a human being, it was my duty to save the life of the child,” said Ansari. No religion is

above humanity, he added.

Ansari said that the moment he got to know that the child needed blood, he decided to save his life and left for Hazaribagh along with two others.

According to Nikhil’s brother Faljeet Kumar, his brother is currently admitted to a private nursing home in Hazaribagh and urgently required A (+Ve) blood but he was not able to arrange it. The local blood bank also expressed its inability for the same due to the lockdown asking him to arrange on his own.

Even Faljeet could donate as he had already donated the blood to his brother last week. Losing all hopes, he called his father Bhikhari Mahto at his village Kusumraza under the Bagodar Block of Giridih and explained the entire situation. Bhikhari Mahto, a farmer by profession, further discussed the matter with other villagers and left the matter on the mercy of God.

Later, when Ansari got to know about it, he decided to save the life of the child by donating his blood and left for Hazaribagh. He was even intercepted by police at different places, but somehow he managed to convince them citing the urgency of the situation and reached there to save the life of the child.