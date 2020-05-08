STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5-year-old TikTok star teams up with Punjab CM to spread message on social distancing

Uploaded on Tik Tok by the social media team of Noor, the video has so far got more than 5.32 lakh likes and 3.2 million views.

Published: 08th May 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

5-year-old TikTok star teams up with Punjab CM to spread message on social distancing

Screengrab of the video (Photo| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five-year-old Tik Tok star Noorpreet Kaur alias Noor from Moga district has now teamed up with Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to spread the message of social distancing, wearing of masks and other lockdown norms.

In her latest video, Noor is dressed as a boy wearing a patka on her head and can be seen complaining to the CM about a group of boys proceeding to play cricket amid the lockdown. She tells them to stop and go home but is ignored. Then she gives a video call to CM Amarinder complaining about the boys and then the CM is seen telling the boys to adhere to the lockdown guidelines.

The social media team of Chief Minister Office (CMO) teamed up with Noor and the boys to come out with this video which has been widely appreciated. Uploaded on Tik Tok by the social media team of Noor, the video has so far got more than 5.32 lakh likes and 3.2 million views. It has been re-tweeted on the fan page of Amarinder on Facebook 'Punjab Da Captain’.

The Punjab Youth Congress has shared the video on its social media platform and written, "If a kid can understand that the lockdown has been lifted for only doing very important things & not for fun activities, surely we all can understand it too!  Do not step out unless necessary.”

Noor is the daughter of Satnam Singh of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district who works as a labourer at a brick-kiln. She along with her 9-year old sister Jashanpreet study in the government primary school of the village. Their mother is a housewife. She had earlier teamed up with the Moga Police to spread the message of social distancing.

Noor, now a Tik Tok sensation, had come up as a young Sikh boy in a video earlier. In just 10 days she had lakhs of followers. Her Tik Tok account has more than eight lakh followers.

