Kerala: Family, whose six members recovered from COVID-19, donates Rs 1 lakh to CMDRF

By Express News Service

Kasaragod: On Thursday, Rukhiya Ibrahim handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Kasaragod collector D Sajith Babu. The money will go to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Gratitude should not be expressed in words alone, she felt. Six members of her family had contracted COVID-19. All of them have recovered from the viral disease. "This is a gesture of gratitude to the government for providing excellent care and boosting our confidence when we were in the hospitals fighting the disease," she said.

Rukhiya's son Ali Askar -- a resident of Eriyal in Mogral Puthur gram panchayat -- returned from Dubai on March 16. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21. In subsequent days, his mother Rukhiya, Ali's wife, his sister-in-law, and her two daughters tested positive for the viral disease.

Soon, the District Health Service isolated five houses in the locality. The residents pointed fingers at the family for spreading the viral disease. "But the hospital staff and health officials stood by us and gave us the confidence to fight the disease. That is the Kerala Model," she said.

When all the family members returned home after recovering from the disease, they decided to do more than just say 'Thank You'. On Thursday, Ummath Foundation, a trust run by the family, donated Rs 1 lakh to CMDRF