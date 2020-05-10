Lawyer turns saviour for hungry canines in Karimnagar

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: This lockdown has seen many from the poorer sections of society take to the streets in search of food and livelihood. Many donors have been glad to provide such people with food and other basic necessities during these testing times. But, even these people may forget to consider another group who eagerly waits for food - street dogs. And for the street dogs of Karimnagar, Somidi Venu Prasad is their saviour.

Everyday around 70 stray dogs eagerly wait for Prasad, a young advocate and Chairman of Our World Charitable Trust, to bring them food packets. Speaking to Express, he opined that donors were thinking about the poor and were donating food and groceries for them, but were forgetting about animals - an important part of biological diversity. Therefore, he feels that it is better for him to focus on dogs, especially since all hotels and restaurants are closed.

Every afternoon, he prepares rice, chicken and mutton. He also uses dog food such as Pedigree. He then places the food in plastic plates for the dogs to feast on. He stated that he had been doing this since the start of the lockdown, and that he would continue to do so till it ended.

“The dogs tend not to turn to the roads during the afternoon due to the scorching heat. They usually come out after 5 pm, so I prepare the food in the afternoon and serve it during the evening,” he said. “Initially, some people laughed at me, but now everyone is appreciating my efforts,” he added with a smile.

