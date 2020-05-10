STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram records 10 per cent drop in Infant Mortality Rate, J&K witness significant low 

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram has registered a 10 per cent drop in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in 2019-20 fiscal, making it to the second spot in the country after Nagaland.

State health minister R Lalthangliana said the IMR has dropped from 15 per cent to 5 per cent (per 1000 live births), citing the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin.

With 10-point drop in IMR in 2019-20, Mizoram is the best-performing state in the country, he said.

Over the past three years, the state has achieved 27- point drop in IMR.

The minister attributed the achievement to efforts of healthcare workers and support of people.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Saturday congratulated Mizoram and Lalthangliana on the achievement.

The state had recorded 21 per cent IMR in 2016-2017, with 405 infants dying before attaining the age of one.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir too has been able to achieve "remarkable improvement" in multiple indicators related to maternal and child health with a decline in infant mortality rate (IMR), an official spokesman said.

The IMR has been reduced from 52 (2005) to 22 (2018), according to the latest data released by the Registrar General of India in the SRS bulletin on Friday.

"The current national average of infant mortality rate stands at 32 much higher than that of J-K," the spokesman said.

"The entire Health and Medical Education Department with active support from the National Health Mission (NHM) has put in strenuous efforts to provide essential newborn care at government health institutions across the Union Territory," Atal Dulloo, the financial commissioner in Health and Medical Education Department, said.

Special newborn care units (SNCUs) have been established in 27 districts and other equivalent hospitals, three NICUs, newborn stabilisation units (NBSUs) and newborn care corners (NBCCs) have been set up in 264 delivery points with financial and technical support from the National Health Mission, he said.

"The progress in scaling up the interventions to save the lives of the newborn has substantially accelerated during recent times leading to reduction in child mortality indicators," Dulloo said.

Some of the measures in this regard include strengthening of NICUs and SNCUs, implementation of Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, hiring of manpower, etc.

To further decrease the infant mortality rate in the Union Territory to single digit by 2022, an action plan has been developed which is being implemented at various levels, the spokesman said.

According to Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin released recently, Nagaland tops the list with IMR at 4 per cent followed by Mizoram at 5 per cent.

Goa, Kerala and Sikkim jointly stood third with seven per cent IMR each.

