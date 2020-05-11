Not all heroes wear capes, some make masks to fight coronavirus in Chennai

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the coronavirus pandemic showing no sign of relenting just yet, there are silent heroes standing up everywhere to fight the virus. The women from a Corporation shelter in Nungambakkam are also doing their bit in this fight.

Two years ago, Shanthi - a mother of two and a woman with a locomotor disability - escaped an abusive marriage and joined the Better World Shelter for Women with Disability - a corporation shelter in Nungambakkam. Over the past few weeks, along with other residents, she has produced over 3,000 reusable cotton masks to prevent spread of Covid-19.

“In 2018, my alcoholic husband burned all my documents and identity cards. He came home drunk and abused me almost every night. I gathered everything I could and left with my children and joined the shelter,” Shanthi told Express. She sends both her children to school and has learned to make a living by stitching garments for those in the neighbourhood with the help of Dr Aiswarya Rao, a paediatrician and a social worker, who manages the shelter.

“I would have earned Rs 1,000 a day if I stitched five blouse. But I wanted to make masks instead because I wanted to give back to the society that has given me a second chance in life,” Shanthi said.In the last week of March, she said that officials from the Corporation reached out to her asking if she would stitch masks. “I used the help of other residents and we delivered the first batch of 500 masks for free. Soon after, we started getting commercial orders. Now most of us are engaged in making masks and everyone involved has been earning a basic income,” she said.

Mathilda, a wheelchair basketball player who has been unable to play since lockdown says, “I cut cotton cloth and string to appropriate dimensions and give it back to Shanthi, who stitches it. Mathilda added that she is coordinating in taking order details from customers.”

There are six children at the shelter and 49 women with various disabilities, said Dr Aiswarya Rao. When she realised that the women there were interested in making masks, she has been trying to arrange for more machines to increase the volume. “They produce reusable and non-medical double-layered fabric masks,” she said, adding that the shelter has received appreciable support from the Corporation and the Commissionerate of the Differently-Abled. Mary and Matilda from the shelter have been helping her cut the cotton cloth in correct dimensions. Aswini, Kalaiselvi, Nadhiya and Lakshmi cut the string to be attached. Krishnaveni and Rajeswari arrange the folds and snip the loose threads. Shanti and Manimakalai are in charge of stitching.

The income from commercial sale is split among everyone. She added that she can take on an order of over 300 pieces a day. Mathilda handles commercial orders for the shelter. For details, call 9677225069.