STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Lockdown miracle: 'Guardian angel' clears Rs 10 lakh loans of four strangers in Mizoram

The four beneficiaries were perplexed but when everything was revealed, they lost words to thank the unidentified man.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Mizoram emerged as an angel to clear the bank loans of four people he never knew.

The reason – he derives joy by doing something for people who need help.

The man offered help on the strict condition that his identity must not be revealed. He did not seek any publicity for his act of benevolence.

He helped close the loan accounts of the quartet – three of them women – by transferring Rs 9,96,365. Except for a very few at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Aizawl branch, nobody knows who he is.

“Three of us at our bank branch have known this gentleman for some time. So, he visited us the other day to tell us about his intention. He said if we select some people who had availed of loan to be self-reliant by mortgaging property but are struggling to repay, he will make the payment. He had limited the help to Rs 10 lakh,” the SBI branch Assistant General Manager Sheryl Vanchhong said.

She said they selected four such people who were doing some petty trades but were suffering in the COVID-19 lockdown. Subsequently, the mysterious man had transferred the money online.

Sheryl said the beneficiaries were called the next day and when they arrived, the land documents they had mortgaged were returned. They were perplexed but when everything was revealed, they lost words to thank the unidentified man.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

At their insistence, the bank had requested the man to visit the branch. However, he refused to come as he stood firm against publicity.

The bank had urged the four beneficiaries not to make public the help that came in for them.

However, the only man, Muana L Fanai, took to social media to thank the "guardian angel". He had availed the loan for poultry farming.

He wrote: "I suffered a series of setbacks, which worsened after the novel coronavirus outbreak. This mysterious man cleared my outstanding amount of Rs 2,46,631."

Sheryl said the man is a businessman based in Aizawl.

"This is the first time that he made the help anonymous. He helped a lot of people in the past,” she said, adding, "He is an important customer of SBI and well known in our bank circles."

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram guardian angel loan repayment lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp