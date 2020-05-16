STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children pool up savings to feed stray animals in Dehradun

A rescue team from state forest department supports the group of these children and has decided to contribute Rs 1000 per month.

Published: 16th May 2020

street dogs

Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The children of Dehradun have come together with their piggy bank money to feed stray animals including dogs and cattle amidst ongoing lockdown due to Covid 19 epidemic.

These children have contributed money from their 'Gullaks' (Piggy Banks) to buy milk, biscuits and fodder to feed these animals.

Ravi Kumar, a student of class 10 in Kishanpur area of Dehradun who is one of the students from the group feeding the strays said, "We decided to contribute whatever small amount we can from our expenses as these animals too are a part of our society. We cannot abandon them."

Interestingly, most of these children do not belong to 'well to do' families. Ravi's father is a cook in an upscale colony home in the city earning Rs 6000 per month.

Another such student of class 9, Nisha Thapa whose father is a plumber, contributes Rs 1000 every month to feed the start dogs, cattle and other animals such as cats, birds of various species. "I saw a dog and a cow in a bad state suffering from lack of food. I gave them water and food. They are my friends now. We should take care of these beings who cannot speak for themselves," said Nisha.

With lockdown set to be extended to its fourth phase, stray animals such as dogs and cattle of urban areas are hit worst. Due to the closure of restaurants, street food vendors and other eateries strays have lost their source of food.

Following this, people have come together to feed these animals. Many of them drive during relaxation hours and feed stray dogs and cattle.

A rescue team from state forest department supports the group of these children and has decided to contribute Rs 1000 per month along with help with transport incase any animal is in need of medical help or rescue.

Ravi Joshi, leader of the rescue team of the department said, "Such a noble act these children are performing. I wish we grown ups too have such an empathy with pure heart."

