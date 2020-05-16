Not stigma, but love welcomed this COVID-19 survivor family

KV Ramana By

GUNTUR: After he and his family recovered from coronavirus and were discharged from NRI hospital, a 45-year-old businessman from Guntur did not want to go back to his house as he feared social stigma associated with the virus. He owns an automobile shop in the city and had tested positive along with his uncle, wife and sister. All of them were discharged after they tested negative twice at NRI Hospital in the last week of April.

Contrary to his speculations, his neighbours welcomed him and his family by offering fruits. He was overwhelmed with joy as his neighbours showed affection towards his family. Speaking to TNIE, the shop owner said he was dismayed over testing positive along with his 67-year-old uncle, 36-year-old wife and 24-year-old younger sister.

When he suffered from dry cough with fever symptoms in the first week of April, he voluntarily approached medical staff for Covid-19 test. After collecting his samples, the doctors informed him that he was infected. In further tests conducted on his family members, they too tested positive. “I was shocked after testing positive. I was also worried about my family members as they were also infected,” he said.

Later, the Covid patients were admitted to the hospital. He contacted the people who were already undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the hospital. They cleared all his doubts, which gave him a lot of confidence. He and his family members had recovered fully within 14 days. He thanked the hospital doctors, nurses and medical staff who offered quality medicare, which helped him and his family members recover speedily. Meanwhile, no new coronavirus case was reported in Guntur district on Friday.

Tally stable at 404

No new coronavirus case was reported in Guntur district on Friday. Of the total 404 cases, 257 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they tested negative twice