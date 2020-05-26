STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bengaluru emerges as Model City in Covid-19 management

As the country struggles to contain Covid-19, Bengaluru and its health officials have earned praise.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

A woman passenger shows her stamped hand as she exits Bhubaneswar airport after arriving from Bengaluru. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the country struggles to contain Covid-19, Bengaluru and its health officials have earned praise. The Central Government has recognised Bengaluru as a model city in Covid-19 management. The city shares the crown with Jaipur, Indore and Chennai. While Bengaluru took the cue from Kerala in contact tracing, which they had done during Nipah and Covid-19, no city from Kerala was put on the privileged list.

The tech-capital was appreciated for the methods adopted in ensuring that the graph did not rise, by using technology to the optimum. Bengaluru was also appreciated on how the cases have been handled and the treatment methods. Government officials here are now sharing their success story with other cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ahmedabad. State Health Minister B Sriramulu was informed of this on Monday morning by the Centre. Bengaluru till Monday saw 274 positive cases with 149 discharges and nine deaths. The City has a population of 1.3 crore and the BBMP has created 23 containment zones

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, told The New Indian Express that Bengaluru was recognised because of the methods adopted to ensure the number of positive did not rise exponentially. “The Central Government noted the promptness in contact tracing and quick action to seal down areas where cases were reported. We start tracing primary and secondary contacts from four to five hours when a patient is found positive, this was appreciated,” he said.

Citing the example of Padarayanapura, BBMP officials said this slum was the first to be sealed. This stern decision ensured cases did not spread to other areas as had happened in Dharavi in Mumbai. “We also started testing primary and secondary contacts and even random sampling, even before the Centre made it a norm, which was recognised,” Akhtar said.

Special mention was given to the Sachidanand Committee which closely examines all cases and suggests the best treatment model. Early training disseminated by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to all health professionals was also appreciated.  

The Centre also recognised Victoria Hospital as a role model for the treatment methods adopted, usage of ventilators, dividing Covid-19 and non-Covid patients. The hospital also ensured that the staffers treating patients did not leave the premises by providing them proper accommodation.

PRAISE FACTORS
Swift declaration of containment zones
Establishment of fever clinics and Covid-19 hospitals
Use of technology and field staff in contact tracing
Creating teams of medical experts for better treatment
Bengaluru followed Kerala model in contact tracing

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru COVID-19 Covid-19 management
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp