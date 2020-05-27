STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Two young slender lorises found near road to Tirumala reunited with mother

TTD Divisional Forest Officer Phani Kumar said the locals brought the lorises to the temple town in the mistaken belief that they were abandoned

Published: 27th May 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

The two young slender lorises

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Two young slender lorises found near the Tirumala-Tirumala ghat road by locals, who suspected that they had been abandoned, were reunited with their mother in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The youths found the two on a leafy bed near the road on Tuesday night and brought them to the temple town of Tirumala. With the help of local journalists, forest officials were given custody of the lorises around 1 am.

TTD Divisional Forest Officer Phani Kumar said the slender loris generally leaves its young at a safe place and goes in search of food. He added that the locals had brought them to the temple town in the mistaken belief that they were abandoned.

Later, forest watchers went with the youths to the same place where the lorises had been picked up and left them there. The mother came to the spot around 1 am but sensing human presence, it did not come near.

After the watchers went far away, the mother returned around 3.30 am and took away the young ones into the forest area, Phani Kumar said.

The DFO said a slender loris changes its location frequently to protect its young. "It is a crime to catch slender lorises. The youths did it unknowingly and handed them over to us and we could reunite them with their mother," Phani Kumar said, adding that the Seshachalam forest area is a natural habitat for the loris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Slender Loris Tirumala
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp