STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

180 migrant workers from Mumbai to head home to Ranchi on charter flight, courtesy of NLSIU alumni

They had initiatially bought seats for migrants on a scheduled flight, but then that flight got cancelled, they chartered an entire flight.
 

Published: 28th May 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan & Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

RANCHI / BENGALURU: It’s a journey they could not have imagined. The first batch of 180 migrants from Jharkhand, stranded in Mumbai for over two months due to the lockdown, will fly to Ranchi on a special chartered flight on Thursday 6 am.

The initiative is by the alumni of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Moved by the plight of migrants being highlighted by the print and electronic media, the alumni had initially booked seats for 45 workers from Jharkhand on a flight to Ranchi. It was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 7 am on Wednesday, but was cancelled.

“Since we had already decided to help them, we thought why not book a chartered flight,” said National Law School alumn Suhaan Mukherjee, who practises law in Delhi. The team also got a fair price for the flight from Air Asia airlines. “The cost of sending the workers by bus or flight was almost the same, so we decided on this option. Then, we raised funds to pay for the chartered flight,” said another organiser.

Within 24 hours, the team had Rs 13 lakh in its kitty, and the number of passengers meanwhile went up from 45 to 180. It all started when a group of alumni decided to help the migrants. “It took only one day to collect money from our friends. Basic expense of Rs 11 lakh was collected within hours of sending the message on Whatsapp,” said Mukherjee, adding that they will try to organise more flights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NLSIU Migrant Workers migrant crisis COVID lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp