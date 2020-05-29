STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

67 in 75 out: Odisha records more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases for three consecutive days

While the patients from 12 districts were discharged from the hospitals, the new cases were recorded from 10 districts raising the tally to 1,660.

Published: 29th May 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

sanitation worker, coronavirus

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant near a private hospital. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded more recoveries for the third consecutive day on Thursday as 75 patients recovered against 67 new cases in the last 24 hours.

While the patients from 12 districts were discharged from the hospitals, the new cases were recorded from 10 districts raising the tally to 1,660.

Highest 26 cases have been reported in Ganjam followed by 11 each in Khurda and Jajpur, seven in Nayagarh, four in Sonepur, two each in Balangir, Sambalpur and Jagatsinghpur, one each in Keonjhar and Bargarh.

Of the 67 fresh cases, 65 are from quarantine centres and they have returned from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, AP and Uttar Pradesh.

After a total 886 persons recovered, the number of active cases now stands at 766. With only seven deaths among 1,660 confirmed cases, the State has a fatality rate of 0.42 per cent (pc), one of the lowest in the country.  The State has posted a recovery rate of 53 pc and positivity rate of 1.19 pc. So far, 1,39,311 samples, including 3,037 in the last 24 hours, have been tested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp