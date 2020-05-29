67 in 75 out: Odisha records more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases for three consecutive days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded more recoveries for the third consecutive day on Thursday as 75 patients recovered against 67 new cases in the last 24 hours.

While the patients from 12 districts were discharged from the hospitals, the new cases were recorded from 10 districts raising the tally to 1,660.

Highest 26 cases have been reported in Ganjam followed by 11 each in Khurda and Jajpur, seven in Nayagarh, four in Sonepur, two each in Balangir, Sambalpur and Jagatsinghpur, one each in Keonjhar and Bargarh.

Of the 67 fresh cases, 65 are from quarantine centres and they have returned from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, AP and Uttar Pradesh.

After a total 886 persons recovered, the number of active cases now stands at 766. With only seven deaths among 1,660 confirmed cases, the State has a fatality rate of 0.42 per cent (pc), one of the lowest in the country. The State has posted a recovery rate of 53 pc and positivity rate of 1.19 pc. So far, 1,39,311 samples, including 3,037 in the last 24 hours, have been tested.