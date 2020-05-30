STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

‘Border’ takes birth in no man’s land at Indo-Nepal border

The pregnant woman, who was awaiting her turn for crossing over to India along with her husband, suddenly developed labour pain and became restless leading to the delivery of a baby boy.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

India Nepal border

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: For a woman, the birth of her child is always a celebration irrespective of time and place. In an incident amid the ongoing hard time, a woman gave birth to a baby boy in the no man’s land between India and Nepal as she was awaiting her turn to cross over to India. The woman, in the bliss of her motherhood, named her son as ‘Border’.

Writhing with labour pangs, as the woman felt that it was time for delivery, she sought the help of other women present there who surrounded her to facilitate the birth of the baby. Immediately after the delivery, Nautanwa police rushed both the mother and the baby to Nautanwa Community Health Centre (CHC) in Maharajganj district. On reaching the CHC, the doctors took the duo in their care and as the day ended, both had consolidated. “Both the mother and the baby boy are safe and healthy,” said Nautanwa CHC staff nurse, Amisha Williams.

Lalaram, a native of Chala Prithvipurva in Bahraich district, was returning to India from Nepal along with his wife Jamtara who was eight and a half months pregnant. In fact, the couple, who already had two daughters and a son, used to work in a brick kiln at Navalparasi in Nepal. Owing to the COIVD-19-driven
lockdown in the neighbouring country, they were returning to their native place through Maharaganj border post.

“As the couple were awaiting their turn for crossing over, Jamtara suddenly developed labour pain and became restless leading to the delivery of a baby boy. Later both the mother and the newly-born were rushed to CHC where both were admitted and were doing well,” said a source at Sonouli police post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indo-Nepal border Nepal border lockdown birth birth at border Maharajganj border
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp