‘Border’ takes birth in no man’s land at Indo-Nepal border

LUCKNOW: For a woman, the birth of her child is always a celebration irrespective of time and place. In an incident amid the ongoing hard time, a woman gave birth to a baby boy in the no man’s land between India and Nepal as she was awaiting her turn to cross over to India. The woman, in the bliss of her motherhood, named her son as ‘Border’.

Writhing with labour pangs, as the woman felt that it was time for delivery, she sought the help of other women present there who surrounded her to facilitate the birth of the baby. Immediately after the delivery, Nautanwa police rushed both the mother and the baby to Nautanwa Community Health Centre (CHC) in Maharajganj district. On reaching the CHC, the doctors took the duo in their care and as the day ended, both had consolidated. “Both the mother and the baby boy are safe and healthy,” said Nautanwa CHC staff nurse, Amisha Williams.

Lalaram, a native of Chala Prithvipurva in Bahraich district, was returning to India from Nepal along with his wife Jamtara who was eight and a half months pregnant. In fact, the couple, who already had two daughters and a son, used to work in a brick kiln at Navalparasi in Nepal. Owing to the COIVD-19-driven

lockdown in the neighbouring country, they were returning to their native place through Maharaganj border post.

“As the couple were awaiting their turn for crossing over, Jamtara suddenly developed labour pain and became restless leading to the delivery of a baby boy. Later both the mother and the newly-born were rushed to CHC where both were admitted and were doing well,” said a source at Sonouli police post.