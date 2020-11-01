STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

These six eco-crusaders clean up Astaranga beach to bring back Olive Ridleys

Relentless in their endeavour, they pulled out over five tonnes (5,000 kg) of waste from the 18 km-long beach stretch in a month’s time.

Published: 01st November 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

The group of youths with plastic waste and other debris collected from Devi river mouth and astaranga beach | EPS

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From a distance, the pristine white sands of Astaranga beach near Devi river mouth appear pleasing to a traveller’s eyes. A month back, though, the picture was completely different. The beach was anything but clean - littered with tonnes of garbage, plastic waste, broken glass bottles, cigarette butts, fishnets, medical waste and what not.

The beach is one of the three major nesting sites of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles in the State, but for the last few years the annual marine visitors have been giving it a miss due to filthy conditions coupled with the menace of mechanised fishing. However, things are set to change and hopes are high for the return of the guests from next season, thanks to the efforts of a group of six local youths.

They have undertaken a mission to clean up the Devi estuary and adjoining Astaranga beach and make them favourable for turtle nesting. The youths from Astaranga and nearby villages under the banner of Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan launched the drive ‘Devi Kachchhap Kalyanam’ on September 27.

Relentless in their endeavour, they pulled out over five tonnes (5,000 kg) of waste from the 18 km-long beach stretch in a month’s time. The group leader and founder of the organisation Soumya Ranjan Biswal said, among the three Olive Ridley nesting sites, Devi is the least protected and is degrading day by day due to increasing pollution and mangrove deforestation.

Despite a ban on fishing during the nesting months, illegal mechanised fishing is rampant here which prohibits the Olive Ridleys from coming to the river mouth for mating and nesting. “Stopping mechanised fishing is not in our hands, so we thought of at least cleaning the beach for safe nesting and movement of the endangered turtles”, he said.

Helping him in the drive are Santosh Behera, Suman Pradhan, Susant Parida, Prabhakar Biswal and Dillip Kumar Biswal. Mentored by award-winning wildlife conservationist Bichitrananda Biswal, also a local, the youths shifted to a temporary camp in the mangrove forests on the shore and spent eight hours every day to clean the beach and river mouth.

The clean-up job was voluntary one but the Puri administration and a local company helped the team dispose of the waste. While the company provided them a tractor to transport the waste to the shore, the beach management committee of Puri administration helped shift the garbage to the material recovery facility at Konark where the waste was segregated and treated at the micro composting centre. The young eco-crusaders now plan to conduct community awareness drives among villagers of Astaranga and Sakhigopal on the need for conservation of mangrove forests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridley Astaranga beach Devi river
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp