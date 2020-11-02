STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zooming in on pandemic woes

Masks, sanitisers, online classes... all of these essentials in the new normal have impacted Kalpa Raksha orphanage.

Published: 02nd November 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Masks, sanitisers, online classes... all of these essentials in the new normal have impacted Kalpa Raksha orphanage. Moved by the plight of the underprivileged children, 47 students from the city are helping them through a crowd-funding initiative.

The youngsters, who study in various schools like Vidya Niketan, NAFL, Bishop Cottons, Mallya Aditi International School, and various branches of National Public School and Delhi Public School, are attempting to raise Rs 5 lakh to assist with the digital education of orphans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are also partnering with a city-based student-run welfare platform SPARK that aims to bring together young social leaders to create a better future for the underprivileged. “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the entire education ecosystem, and online exams are the new normal.

But unfortunately, not everyone has the capacity or the resources to embrace this change,” says 17-yearold Indraneel Acharya. Praajna Baragur, also 17, adds, “Underprivileged children’s education has taken a huge hit and we strongly believe that education is the right of every child.

With the help of SPARK and my other school friends we started a fundraiser, and the money will enable us to provide study material to Kalpa Raksha.” With the orphanage low on funds due to surge in prices and new requirements like masks and sanitisers, the initiative will make a bg difference. Akarsh Shroff, co-founder and president of SPARK, was moved by the idea, and 50 volunteers joined them.

“We have raised over Rs 2 lakh out of our Rs 5 lakh goal in less than 10 days,” he says. They intend to raise Rs 35,000 for the student’s annual living and educational expenses, plus an additional Rs 14,500 for tablets and internet connection to help with online education. They have also arranged classes at the orphanage to teach the students during these times. The living expenditure amounts to Rs 35,000 per year for a child, while a device with internet connection costs Rs 14,500.

