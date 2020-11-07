126 times and counting! Kendrapara farmer,58, scripts blood donation feat

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In an inspiring feat, a 58-year-old man of Kadalibana village in Kendrapara has given himself to social work, literally, by donating blood more than 100 times. Kumar Mallick Anadaprasad donated blood for the 126th time last week and hopes to create a record by donating blood 150 times in the next five years.

“I’ll donate until the age of 70, if I’m allowed. In fact, I will continue donating blood as long as I am able to,” says Anadaprasad who is a poor farmer.

Anadaprasad had saved the life of a child in his village by donating blood when he was 18 years old. Since then, it has been his mission to save lives with this selfless act. “I had a dream to break the world record for largest number of blood donations. I know some people have donated blood more than 200 times. But I am determined to break the record within two decades,” he hopes.

The samaritan has been honoured by district citizens’ forum in Kendrapara, Red Cross and other organisations for his will to donate blood and save lives. “My 22-year-old son Ashok had sustained serious injuries in an accident three months back. We approached Anadaprasad and without a second thought he rushed to the district headquarters hospital to donate blood,” said one Ramakant Das of Pattamundai.

“Each blood donation can potentially save up to three lives. So technically, Anadaprasad has saved over 368 lives by donating blood 126 times,”said Dr GB Das, a retired physician.

Belonging to the Dalit community, Anadaprasad lives in a thatched house on government land with his wife, two sons and two daughters. He has been running from pillar to post for a house under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana for over two years now but has not been successful.