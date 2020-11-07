STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala dental students snip off hair for cancer patients

Published: 07th November 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 02:53 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of observing National Cancer Awareness Day, which falls on Saturday, students of Thiruvananthapuram Government Dental College have organised a hair donation campaign to help cancer patients from financially backward families. So far, 200 people from all walks of life have taken part in the initiative. 

The students, as part of the campaign, have already donated wigs to two cancer patients from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottarakkara, who are undergoing chemotherapy.Vimal Jose, a dental student and the coordinator of the initiative, said they launched the campaign during lockdown.

“The initial plan was to grow our hair during lockdown and donate it once the restrictions were lifted. We had even planned a stage event where a large number of people would hand over the wigs to the beneficiaries. Unfortunately, the lockdown got extended. However, we will organise one soon,” said Vimal Jose. “This way we can ensure that the wigs don’t reach the wrong hands”, he added.

“Our college is located close to the Regional Cancer Centre. Hence, it is easy for us to identify patients in need. We have tied up with a wig-maker in Kochi and are planning to help at least 30 cancer patients. We also plan to raise around Rs 75,000 to make more wigs as each wig costs between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000,” said Jose. Celebrities from the Malayalam film industry sharing campaign posters helped the students get more donors.

