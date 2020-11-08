TNIE tweet helps visually impaired man start his small business

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From train to footpath, and now his own small shop. Dharmaraj’s journey shows ‘working for peanuts’ can bring happiness too. But this became possible after a TNIE tweet. Dharmaraj, 33, a visually impaired person, used to earn his livelihood by selling chikki, peanuts, mobile phone covers etc inside trains.

His life came to a standstill after the pandemic outbreak – he was stopped from entering trains. Then Dharmaraj contacted Prashanth of Amrutha Bindhu, an NGO, who helped him. He then decided to sell peanuts and pens and other items on the roadside in Malleswaram, for which he wanted Rs 7,000. The tweet by TNIE reporter helped him get over Rs 30,000 in just two days.

Then this reporter contacted Social Welfare Department Additional Secretary Dr Nagambika Devi , a senior IAS officer. Dharamaraj belongs to the SC community and is eligible for financial aid. On Friday, the department approved Rs 50,000 aid including a partial loan to Dharmaraj “I cannot believe they sent a car, and I am here at the Vidhana Soudha and they are giving me Rs 50,000,” he said in joy on Saturday.

Dharmaraj started his ‘business’ on a footpath near Malleswaram Library with some of the initial money he got. “I used to make Rs 600 a day in trains and Rs 400 after I shifted to the footpath. One tweet changed my life,’’ he said.

Dharamaraj has identified a few tiny shops in Malleswaram, he will finalise one. “ I bought a sewing machine for my wife, who used to work in a garment factory. We will start our business. Together, we can provide a decent life for our children,’’ he said.