STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TNIE tweet helps visually impaired man start his small business

From train to footpath, and now his own small shop. Dharmaraj’s journey shows ‘working for peanuts’ can bring happiness too.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmaraj receives a cheque for Rs 50K from Dr Nagambika Devi, additional chief secretary, Social Welfare Department, on Saturday | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From train to footpath, and now his own small shop. Dharmaraj’s journey shows ‘working for peanuts’ can bring happiness too. But this became possible after a TNIE tweet. Dharmaraj, 33, a visually impaired person, used to earn his livelihood by selling chikki, peanuts,  mobile phone covers etc inside trains.

His life came to a standstill after the pandemic outbreak – he was stopped from entering trains. Then Dharmaraj contacted Prashanth of Amrutha Bindhu, an NGO, who helped him. He then decided to sell peanuts and pens and other items on the roadside in Malleswaram, for which he wanted Rs 7,000. The tweet by TNIE reporter helped him get over Rs 30,000 in just two days.

Then this reporter contacted Social Welfare Department Additional Secretary Dr Nagambika Devi , a senior IAS officer. Dharamaraj belongs to the SC community and is eligible for financial aid. On Friday, the department approved Rs 50,000 aid including a partial loan to Dharmaraj “I cannot believe they sent a car, and I am here at the Vidhana Soudha and they are giving me Rs 50,000,” he said in joy on Saturday.

Dharmaraj started his ‘business’ on a footpath near Malleswaram Library with some of the initial money he got.  “I used to make Rs 600 a day in trains and Rs 400 after I shifted to the footpath. One tweet changed my life,’’ he said.

Dharamaraj has identified a few tiny shops in Malleswaram, he will finalise one. “ I bought a sewing machine for my wife, who used to work in a garment factory. We will start our business. Together, we can provide a decent life for our children,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNIE visually impaired
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp