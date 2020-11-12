US cybersecurity scholarship award for Delhi student Monika Kumari

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Monika Kumari, a second-year M.Tech student of Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women (IGTUW), became the first woman in India to get the Financial Services Information Sharing Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) Cyber Security scholarship worth USD 10,000.

The scholarship was launched by FS-ISAC, an industry consortium dedicated to reducing cyber-risk in the global financial system, back in 2016 to support financially and mentor young women in the field of cybersecurity.

Every year FS-ISAC selects 14 women throughout the world and mentors them to reach great heights in their career. Monika is the first from the city to bag this illustrious scholarship for budding social security enthusiasts.

Sharing her experience, the 25-year-old student of Information Security Management said, “I am very happy and overwhelmed by this development. It is personally a great experience for me as FS-ISAC is a recognised platform on the global stage. Apart from the scholarship, I also get a chance to go abroad and work under great mentors excelling in the field of cyber security.”

While the Financial Services Information Sharing Analysis Center is based out of the United States of Ameria, it has offices in the United Kingdom and Singapore as well.

“By bagging the scholarship, Monika has not only made our university proud but has also brought laurels to the entire nation as this particular scholarship is of global relevance,” said professor Amita Dev, vice-chancellor of IGTUW.

“It is a matter of great pride for the entire university to see our students making a mark at not only the national level but international level as well,” she further added.

Global outreach



